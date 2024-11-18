Houthis launch drone attack on military targets in Israel

The Houthis in Yemen said on Sunday evening that they had launched a drone attack on vital military targets in the cities of Yaffa and Ashkelon in central and southern Israel. The news was announced in a televised statement by the group’s military spokesman, Yahya Saree, Anadolu has reported.

“Houthi forces carried out a qualitative military operation against vital military targets of the Israeli enemy in the Yaffa and Ashkelon areas in southern occupied Palestine,” explained Saree. “The operation achieved its goals.” He did not provide any details of what these goals were.

“We will continue to carry out military operations against the Israeli enemy in response to the crimes of the Zionist enemy in Gaza and Lebanon,” added the Houthi spokesman. “Operations will not stop until the [Israeli] attacks stop, the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted and the aggression on Lebanon ends.”

At the time of writing, there had been no response to Anadolu’s request for a comment from Israel.

The Houthis have fired missiles and drones repeatedly at Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians ever since the occupation state launched its devastating war on the besieged Gaza Strip over a year ago. The Zionist state has killed or wounded at least 147,000 Palestinians. The movement has also been targeting cargo ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea since November 2023.

In response to the Houthi attacks, Washington and London have launched air strikes and missile attacks on what it refers to as Houthi sites in Yemen. In return, the movement has said that it now considers all American and British ships among its military targets, and that it would expand its attacks to ships passing through the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean or wherever they are within range.

