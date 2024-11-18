Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli air strike on UN school in Gaza

Saudi Arabia condemned on Sunday Israel’s bombing of the UN-run Abu Asi School in Gaza City. The attack, said the Saudi Foreign Ministry, was part of the occupation state’s “systematic targeting” of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The ministry denounced the “ongoing systematic targeting by the Israeli occupation forces of UNRWA, its facilities and its workers, the latest of which was the bombing of Abu Asi School in the Gaza Strip.”

Officials reiterated the kingdom’s “categorical rejection” of the Israeli occupation army’s targeting of civilians and humanitarian relief agencies amidst “the silence” of the international community. It called on the international community to “assume its responsibilities regarding the ongoing Israeli violations that exacerbate the suffering of the Palestinian people and undermine the prospects for peace in the region.”

