3 Israelis arrested over flash bomb attack on Netanyahu’s home in northern Israel

Israeli police arrested three people on Sunday over the launch of flash bombs on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in northern Israel, Anadolu news agency reported.

Two flash bombs fell into the garden of Netanyahu’s home in Caesarea on Saturday. Neither Netanyahu nor his family were inside the house and there was no damage reported.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said three people were arrested over the incident, without providing any details about their identities.

Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth said one of the arrested suspects is a senior reserve officer, a brigadier general, who has been active in protests against Netanyahu’s government over the past two years.

Saturday’s incident came nearly a month after a Hezbollah drone strike on the same home on 19 October. Netanyahu and his family were not in the house at that time either.

Regional tension has escalated due to Israel’s brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 43,800 people, mostly women and children, since last year.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of the Gaza war.

READ: Israeli protesters rally at Netanyahu’s Jerusalem home, call on him to resign