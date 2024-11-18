Trump nominee for defence secretary may face challenges getting confirmed for role

US President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for defence secretary is suspected of being affiliated with white supremacist groups because of the tattoos on his body, which have sparked a lot of controversy.

“Facing questions about an alleged sexual assault and medieval-themed tattoos linked to extremist groups… defence secretary nominee Pete Hegseth would struggle to be confirmed for the job under normal circumstances,” commented AFP. “But these are not normal times in Washington.”

The agency added that Hegseth will require Senate confirmation to become the Pentagon chief and lead 3.4 million employees. Trump is urging lawmakers to support his agenda.

After reviewing his biography, the agency pointed out some recent discoveries about the 44-year-old former soldier, who has been married three times and was investigated for sexual assault in California in 2017. These facts alone should have “made his path to power more difficult.”

Hegseth is also controversial for his tattoos, a medieval Jerusalem cross on his chest and, on his bicep, the “Deus Vult” which mean “God wills it”. Both were used by the Crusaders in their wars against Muslims, added AFP.

The agency noted that white supremacists and neo-Nazis have increasingly adopted medieval European Crusader imagery and slogans. It said that Hegseth, nonetheless, insists that his tattoos merely represent his faith.

