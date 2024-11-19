Morocco: doctors announce 3-day strike for higher salaries

Doctors working in public hospitals in Morocco announced on Monday that a three-day strike would start today to demand improved working conditions and salaries. According to the Independent Union of Public Sector Doctors, the strike will be the first phase of a protest campaign lasting three consecutive weeks, during which protest sit-ins will be organised.

In April, Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch said that the government had raised doctors’ salaries in its first year. “We approved a monthly increase of 3,800 dirhams ($380) for doctors with a state doctorate, addressing a demand they’ve had for two decades,” Akhannouch told parliament.

He also highlighted health sector projects, including upgrading and constructing hospitals for various levels of care.

Morocco continues to face challenges with doctors emigrating abroad, particularly to European hospitals. On 8 November, Moroccan medical students decided to resume studies after an 11-month boycott in protest at lower training quality. They objected to the reduction of the length of their medical degree course from seven to six years. Students believe that this measure was introduced to curb post-graduation emigration, especially to European countries.

READ: Morocco repelled 644 cyber attacks in 2024