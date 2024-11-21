Hamas welcomes ICC arrest warrants for ‘terrorists’ Netanyahu and Gallant

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has welcomed the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for “terrorists Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, on charges of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.” Hamas made its comment in a press release sent to media outlets today.

“This step sets an important historical precedent, as well as a correction to a long path of injustice against our people, and the suspicious disregard of the heinous violations to which they have been subjected throughout seventy-six years of fascist occupation,” said the movement. “The US is complicit in the Zionist war crimes which it has tried to obstruct for months by threatening the court and its judges, and trying to dissuade it from performing its duty to hold the occupation regime accountable for its ongoing crimes in the Gaza Strip.”

It called on the ICC to expand the scope of accountability to all of the occupation state’s “criminal leaders, ministers and fascist officials who have shed the blood of the Palestinian people.”

All countries around the world must cooperate with the court in bringing the Zionist war criminals to justice, added Hamas. “They must work to stop the genocide of defenceless civilians in the Gaza Strip.”

