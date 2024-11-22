At least 35 Palestinians killed in series of Israel air strikes on homes, displaced people's makeshift shelters in Gaza

At least 35 Palestinians were killed and scores of others injured on Friday in a series of Israeli air strikes targeting homes and makeshift shelters for displaced people across the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

A medical source at the Baptist Hospital in Gaza told Anadolu that eight fatalities and multiple injuries were reported following an Israeli air strike on a home in the Shujaiya neighbourhood, east of Gaza City.

Four more bodies and several injured individuals were pulled from the rubble when an Israeli air strike targeted a home in the same area, Gaza Civil Defence Forces confirmed.

In northern Gaza, Israeli drones repeatedly targeted Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Beit Lahia project area, injuring seven medical staff, with two of them in critical condition.

Hospital Director, Hussam Abu Safiya, said the drones struck while staff were rescuing and treating victims from the initial strike on the hospital’s reception area and oxygen unit.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli warplanes carried out further strikes on the Jabalia Refugee Camp, while Israeli forces burned Palestinian homes in the vicinity of Beit Lahia’s town square.

Separately, medical sources told Anadolu that one Palestinian was killed and another injured when Israeli army boats targeted a fishing boat in Gaza City.

In another attack, three Palestinians were killed and others injured west of Gaza City, according to medical sources at Al-Shifa Hospital.

In central Gaza, five Palestinians were killed and others injured in an air strike that hit a home in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp, according to medical sources.

Two more Palestinians were killed and others injured when an Israeli helicopter targeted a home in Deir Al-Balah.

In southern Gaza, a woman and her daughter were killed when an Israeli helicopter struck a tent sheltering displaced people in the Mawasi area west of Khan Yunis, according to medical sources.

Two more Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in an air strike west of Rafah in southern Gaza, according to paramedics.

Later in the day, witnesses told Anadolu that two Palestinians were killed and one was injured in an Israeli strike east of the Al-Bureij Refugee Camp in central Gaza.

In a separate incident, three Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an air strike east of Gaza City, according to medical staff at al-Shifa Hospital.

Palestinian paramedics told Anadolu that they evacuated two individuals from Rafah in southern Gaza following an Israeli strike, noting that “one was killed, and the other was injured”.

In a separate episode, an Israeli warplane struck a house in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza, killing two Palestinians and injuring several others, according to medical sources.

Israel launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last year, killing over 44,000 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 104,000.

The second year of the genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with figures and institutions labelling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.

In a landmark move, the International Criminal Court on Thursday announced it had issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and former Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, over war crimes in Palestinian Territories, including Gaza.

