Smotrich calls for sanctions to weaken Palestinian Authority

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to impose sanctions on the Palestinian Authority (PA) and push it towards collapse.

In a post on his official X page, Smotrich criticised the ICC’s decision to issue arrest warrants against Netanyahu, calling it a distorted, out-of-touch move reflecting antisemitism and hatred for Israel.

He claimed that the decision is proof that the ICC lost its credibility and moral integrity long ago, calling for Israel to sever ties with the court.

Smotrich demanded decisive actions against the PA, which he alleged works relentlessly to undermine Israel’s existence and harm it internationally. He added that the PA is not a partner for peace but a burden that must be eliminated.

The ICC issued warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant for alleged war crimes in Gaza, stating that there were “reasonable grounds” to believe they committed such crimes. The court also issued a warrant for Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif.

