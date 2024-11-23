Armed clashes erupt as occupation forces storm Jenin camp, city

Israeli occupation forces stormed the city and camp of Jenin in the northern West Bank on Friday afternoon, with violent clashes and an exchange of gunfire being heard in several areas inside and around the camp.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces stormed the area with the support of large military reinforcements while clashes erupted with Palestinian resistance fighters.

The Al-Quds Brigades Jenin Battalion issued a statement confirming that its fighters are engaged in violent battles with the occupation forces, noting that it targeted the military reinforcements with a barrage of bullets, including Al-Zahra and Al-Naseem fronts. The battalion added that it managed to cause injuries among the occupation soldiers during the clashes.

These confrontations come amid ongoing escalation in Jenin and its surroundings. Last Wednesday, the occupation forces killed a young Palestinian in the town of Kafr Dan, north of Jenin, and injured three others during a raid on Jenin camp.

In a related context, the Palestinian Ministry of Health and the Palestine Red Crescent Society reported that five Palestinians were killed, and ten others were injured during the occupation army’s raid on Jenin camp last Tuesday. The ongoing Israeli aggression continues for the third consecutive day, causing widespread destruction, martyrs and injuries among Palestinians.

