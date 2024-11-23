Houthis announce hypersonic ballistic missile attack on Israel’s Nevatim Airbase

The Houthi group in Yemen announced on Friday that it hit the Israeli Nevatim Airbase with a hypersonic ballistic missile as part of its ongoing operations against the Israeli occupation in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese people.

The Houthi military spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, confirmed: “The Yemeni armed forces’ missile force carried out a military operation targeting the Israeli enemy’s Nevatim Airbase in the Negev region in southern occupied Palestine.”

He added in a statement via Telegram that the operation: “Involved a Palestine two hypersonic ballistic missile, and the operation achieved its goal successfully.”

Saree stressed that the operation was carried out against: “The injustice towards the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples, in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance, and within the framework of the fifth phase of escalation. Our operations will not cease until the aggression stops, the blockade on Gaza is lifted, and the attacks on Lebanon end.”

At the beginning of November, the Houthis announced that it targeted the Israeli Nevatim Airbase with the same ballistic missile.

In support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis continue to target the interests of the occupation in the region. Meanwhile, the US, which announced the formation of an international coalition known as the “Guardian of Prosperity” to confront the Houthi attacks, seeks to deter the group from launching its operations in the Red Sea.

On 14 March, the leader of the Yemeni group revealed the group’s intention to: “Prevent the passage of ships linked to the Israeli occupation to cross the Indian Ocean to South Africa and the Cape of Good Hope.”

The US has launched several attacks against sites in Yemen since the first strike launched by Washington in cooperation with London on 12 January 2024, aiming to deter the Yemeni group, which announced that US and British interests would be targeted by it.

