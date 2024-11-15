Thousands of Moroccans, Yemenis protest against Israel aggressions on Gaza, Lebanon

Thousands of Moroccans and Yemenis participated in protests and solidarity events on Friday in support of Lebanon and Gaza, condemning the ongoing Israeli genocidal wars, Anadolu Agency reports.

In Morocco, large crowds gathered in several cities, including Kenitra, Berrechid, Al Hoceima, Kalaat M’Gouna, and others across the country, following Friday prayers.

The rallies, organised by the Moroccan Committee for the Support of the Ummah (a non-governmental organisation), called for continued support for Palestine and humanitarian aid for Gaza.

Protesters chanted demands for an end to Israel’s war on Palestine and Lebanon.

In Yemen, tens of thousands also demonstrated in solidarity with Gaza and Lebanon across 14 provinces, including the capital, Sana’a.

The rallies, organised by the Al-Quds Support Committee, were held in areas controlled by the Houthi group, such as Sana’a, Saada, Hajjah and others.

Participants raised flags of Yemen, Palestine and Lebanon, as well as images of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, chanting in support of Gaza and Lebanon.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel’s brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 43,700 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.

As the conflict spread to Lebanon with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, over 3,400 people have been killed and more than 14,400 others injured in Israeli attacks since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region is on the brink of a regional war, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict on 1 October by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.

