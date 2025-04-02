Middle East Monitor
Israeli fighter jets conduct 11 air strikes on Syrian cities of Damascus, Hama

April 2, 2025 at 8:52 pm

A fleet of fighter jets and aerial refueling aircraft seen as took off from the military air base on the Red Sea coast in Eilat, Israel on July 20, 2024 [Israel Defense Forces (IDF)/Anadolu Agency]

Israeli fighter jets late Wednesday carried out 11 air strikes on the Syrian cities of Damascus and Hama, the Syrian news agency SANA reported.

“An Israeli occupation air strike targeted the vicinity of the building of the scientific research center in the Barzeh residential district of Damascus,” it said.

In a separate attack, air strikes hit the vicinity of Hama city in central Syria.

Meanwhile, the Hama governorate Telegram channel reported that “Israeli occupation warplanes targeted Hama Military Airport and its surroundings with more than 10 air strikes.”

Neither Syria nor Israel has issued an official statement regarding the air strikes.

No casualties or property damage have been reported.​​​​​​​

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.​​​​​​​

Israel also took advantage of the regime’s fall to launch hundreds of strikes that targeted military sites and assets across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems, and air defence installations, according to reports.

