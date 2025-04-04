‘Gaza is breathing its last breath’, head of Health Ministry warns ‘Gaza is breathing its last breath,’ Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr Munir Al-Bursh, warned yesterday. Israel’s aggression is getting worse, he added while asking what more the world needs to act.… pic.twitter.com/EIiKYQvWAZ — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) April 4, 2025

Dr Munir Al-Bursh, director general of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, issued a stark warning that the Strip is “breathing its last breath”, as Israeli occupation forces escalate their assault using what he described as new and unfamiliar weapons that are causing severe burns and grotesquely disfiguring injuries, the Palestinian Information Centre reported yesterday.

Al-Bursh reported that the health system is in a state of collapse, with a critical shortage of basic antiseptics, medicines and effective antibiotics, leaving wounds open and untreated. “We simply cannot manage these injuries due to the acute lack of essential medical supplies,” he said.

He condemned Israel’s repeated massacres targeting displaced civilians in shelters, calling it a failure of the international community to restrain Israeli aggression. Gaza is suffocating under relentless aerial and artillery bombardment, he stressed.

The health official further criticised the collapse of international institutional support, citing UNICEF’s abandonment of 15,000 children who have died in Gaza, and its failure to assist over 50,000 pregnant women, leading to a sharp decline in birth rates across the besieged territory.

He also accused Israel of using starvation as a method of warfare, noting that for over 34 days, no food, medical supplies, disinfectants, or international medical missions have been allowed into Gaza, in what he described as a deliberate siege on life-saving humanitarian aid.

Hospitals, he added, are overwhelmed beyond capacity, unable to cope with the staggering number of wounded. The situation has been compounded by the loss of around 400 medical professionals, including 200 with rare and critical specialisations, who have either been killed, detained, or forced to flee the Gaza Strip.

Dr. Fadel Naeem, Director of the Baptist Hospital in Gaza, described the health situation in the besieged enclave as catastrophic and entirely out of control, citing the relentless Israeli attacks and massacres as the primary cause of the system’s collapse.

In a public statement, Dr. Naeem said the healthcare system is overwhelmed, exhausted, and incapable of coping with the current crisis under continued pressure. He further stressed that fuel shortages have crippled hospital operations, making it impossible to deliver even basic medical services.

Highlighting the extreme limitations facing Gaza’s medical infrastructure, he revealed that there is only one functioning CT scanner in the entire northern Gaza Strip, while dozens are urgently needed.

