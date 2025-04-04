Middle East Monitor
Israel proposes energy forum for Arab countries who normalise ties

April 4, 2025 at 2:30 pm

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen (L) and US Secretary Chris Wright (R) [SecretaryWright/X]

Israel has proposed establishing a dedicated energy forum for countries that signed the Abraham Accords, according to Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen.

In a post on X, Cohen said he and his US counterpart, Chris Wright, “discussed the establishment of an energy forum for the Abraham Accords countries.”

He added that they also examined the idea of launching “a regional forum for the energy ministers of Israel, Cyprus, and Greece, led by the US, to promote projects that will enhance stability and prosperity in the Middle East.”

The discussions took place during an official visit by the Israeli minister to the United States. The duration of the visit has not been disclosed.

The Abraham Accords are a series of agreements aimed at normalising relations between Israel and several Arab countries, brokered by the United States. The UAEBahrainSudan and Morocco all established ties with the occupation state under the deal.

