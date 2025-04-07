Palestinians in West Bank go on strike to protest against Israel's attacks in Gaza

A general strike paralysed cities, towns and refugee camps across the occupied West Bank on Monday as Palestinians expressed their solidarity with Gaza and protested against Israel’s actions in the enclave. The strike halted economic activity, transportation and public and private institutions, as mass protest marches were prepared.

Government and private schools, as well as banking institutions, all closed their doors, Anadolu has reported.

Palestinian national and Islamic groups issued a statement on Sunday calling for a “comprehensive strike across all spheres of life in all occupied Palestinian territory and the diaspora, joining the global solidarity calls for a general strike worldwide on Monday, in solidarity with Gaza. The groups urged support to amplify voices and spotlight the occupation state’s horrific massacres and crimes in Gaza, and the systematic destruction aimed at displacing the Palestinian people.

They further demanded urgent action to halt the ongoing Israeli genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, “amid the international community’s failure to impose sanctions on the occupation state or hold its terrorist government accountable.”

Israel resumed its deadly attacks in Gaza on 18 March, shattering a ceasefire that took effect in January. Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to escalate attacks on Gaza amid efforts to implement US President Donald Trump’s plan to displace Palestinians from the enclave.

Over 50,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children. The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

