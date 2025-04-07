Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Sudan condemns UK for excluding gov’t representative from conference on Khartoum

April 7, 2025 at 8:57 am

Sudan's Foreign Minister Ali Yousuf al-Sharif gives a joint press conference with Egypt's Foreign Minister after their meeting at the New Administrative Capital, about 45 kilometres east of Cairo, on February 23, 2025. [Khaled DESOUKI / AFP/Getty Images]

Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ali Yousuf al-Sharif gives a joint press conference with Egypt’s Foreign Minister after their meeting at the New Administrative Capital, about 45 kilometres east of Cairo, on February 23, 2025. [Khaled DESOUKI / AFP/Getty Images]

Khartoum has voiced its objection to the UK’s organisation of an international conference on Sudan, scheduled for 15 April, without extending an invitation to the Sudanese government.

According to a statement by the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Ali Youssef sent a letter to his British counterpart, David Lammy, last week, conveying Sudan’s official protest over the UK’s hosting of the event without representatives from the Sudanese government.

The ministry said Youssef “delivered a formal letter to Lammy in which he conveyed Sudan’s objection to his country hosting a conference on Sudan without inviting the Sudanese government.”

He also criticised what he described as the British government’s approach, “equating the sovereign Sudanese state, a United Nations member since 1956, with a terrorist militia (Rapid Support Forces) that commits genocide, crimes against humanity, and unprecedented atrocities against civilians.”

READ: Sudan may never forget or forgive RSF crimes during two years of war

Latest news

See all
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2025 are now open

Trending