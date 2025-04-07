Sudan condemns UK for excluding gov’t representative from conference on Khartoum

Khartoum has voiced its objection to the UK’s organisation of an international conference on Sudan, scheduled for 15 April, without extending an invitation to the Sudanese government.

According to a statement by the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Ali Youssef sent a letter to his British counterpart, David Lammy, last week, conveying Sudan’s official protest over the UK’s hosting of the event without representatives from the Sudanese government.

The ministry said Youssef “delivered a formal letter to Lammy in which he conveyed Sudan’s objection to his country hosting a conference on Sudan without inviting the Sudanese government.”

He also criticised what he described as the British government’s approach, “equating the sovereign Sudanese state, a United Nations member since 1956, with a terrorist militia (Rapid Support Forces) that commits genocide, crimes against humanity, and unprecedented atrocities against civilians.”

