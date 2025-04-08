Hamas hails AU’s expulsion of Israel envoy from Rwanda genocide conference

Hamas has hailed the African Union’s decision to expel the Israeli ambassador to Ethiopia from a Rwanda genocide conference, describing the move as a “courageous stance.”

Israel’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Avraham Neguise was expelled from a conference on the Rwandan genocide organised by the African Union (AU) in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa yesterday.

In a statement, Hamas said the stance “aligns with the Union’s values and principles, as well as its historic positions in support of the Palestinian cause and our people’s struggle against Zionist colonialism.”

Hamas added that “the brazenness of Israel has reached unprecedented levels by sending a representative to a conference on genocide,” while committing the crime of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

It urged regional and international organisations worldwide “to impose a comprehensive boycott” on Israel, and “prevent it from exploiting their platforms to whitewash its crimes” against the Palestinian people.

An Israeli Foreign Ministry statement said that Neguise was thrown out after AU member states refused to participate alongside him in the conference.

