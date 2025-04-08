Saudi Arabia halts visas for India, Pakistan, Indonesia among 14 countries ahead of Hajj

Saudi Arabia will temporarily suspend the issuance of short-term visas for citizens of 14 countries — including India, Pakistan, Egypt and Indonesia — from 13 April, in a bid to better manage the influx of travellers ahead of this year’s Hajj (pilgrimage) season.

According to Gulf News, the freeze applies to business visit visas (single- and multiple-entry), e-tourist visas and family visit visas. Other countries affected are Yemen, Tunisia, Morocco, Jordan, Nigeria, Algeria, Iraq, Sudan, Bangladesh and Libya. Travellers holding valid visas may enter the Kingdom until 13 April but must depart no later than 29 April.

India, Pakistan, and Indonesia are home to the world’s three largest Muslim populations, making the decision particularly significant in terms of global Hajj demand.

Saudi Arabia has revised its visa policies for travelers from 14 countries including Pakistan, restricting multiple-entry visas for business, tourism, and… https://t.co/zJ5Kmcz3MX pic.twitter.com/rx3tkr3Vrd — Jirjees Ahmed (@jirjees) April 5, 2025



The decision follows severe overcrowding during last year’s Hajj, when many pilgrims reportedly entered using non-Hajj-specific visas. Coupled with the intense heat, over 1,200 pilgrims died on pilgrimage. The Saudi authorities say that the new measures aim to improve safety and coordination during the Hajj.

Basil Al-Sisi of Egypt’s Chamber of Tourism Companies said in a televised interview that the ban targets countries identified as having contributed to last year’s crisis.

In a related move, Saudi Arabia has updated Umrah visa guidelines. Visas will be issued annually from 14 Dhul Hijjah until 1 Shawwal. Pilgrims may enter between 14 Dhul Hijjah and 15 Shawwal, and must leave by 1 Dhul Qa’dah.

Officials reiterated that all pilgrims must obtain the appropriate visa type for religious travel and warned of legal action against violators.

READ: Saudi Arabia launches sustainable ihram initiative for Ramadan and Hajj