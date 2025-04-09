Sudanese ruler's envoy secretly visited Israel to request military support

Al-Sadig Ismail, an envoy of Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, secretly visited Israel last week to coordinate with officials there on how to present Al-Burhan in a positive light to the new US administration and to address growing tensions with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sudan’s Al-Rakoba newspaper reported yesterday, citing informed source within the Sudanese army.

According to the paper, Al-Burhan’s envoy carried several messages to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including “Burhan’s desire to complete the normalisation process between the two countries and to arrange for the signing of the Abraham Accords in return for Israeli support for Sudan in the next phase.”

Al-Burhan’s envoy also conveyed another message to Israel, related to the rapprochement between the Sudanese army chief and Iran, which has raised concerns in Israel. According to the source, Al-Burhan had no choice but to improve ties with Tehran because Khartoum was isolated and has been faced with regional and international pressures since the outbreak of the civil war, and needed qualitative military support from any party to win its war.

In this context, Al-Burhan pledged “to fulfill any obligations or conditions imposed by Tel Aviv in order to conclude the [normalisation] agreement as soon as possible.”

“Israel has no justification for its anger at the approach to Iran, because the army leader did not receive the desired military assistance from Israel, with which he had entered into a cooperation agreement five years ago,” the source added.

