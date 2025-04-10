Israel expands its military operation in Nablus

The Israeli occupation army has announced the launch of a large-scale military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, Quds Press reported, citing Israeli outlets.

The occupation army has deployed three battalions to Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, as part of what it calls ‘Operation Iron Wall’.

This development comes as the Israeli army continues its assault on refugee camps, towns and cities in the northern West Bank since 21 January, particularly in Tulkarm and Jenin. The ongoing escalation has involved heavy military activity, widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure, and an intensified military presence.

The offensive has resulted in the killing of dozens of Palestinians, with hundreds more injured or detained. Tens of thousands have also been forcibly displaced from their homes.

READ: Settler runs over 14-year-old Palestinian in West Bank