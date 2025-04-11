Israel army dismisses senior commanders, hundreds of reservists calling for end of Gaza war

Israeli army Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, yesterday approved the dismissal of senior commanders and approximately 1,000 reserve soldiers for calling for an end to the war on Gaza.

Earlier this week, hundreds of Israeli Air Force (IAF) soldiers signed a letter slamming the military offensive in Gaza, saying it “serves mainly political and personal interests, not security interests,” while calling for the return of captives and adding that this can only be achieved through a ceasefire and not by military means.

Azmir said the fact the soldiers signed the letter is a serious matter, claiming that they cannot sign such petitions and then return to service.

Defence Minister Israel Katz “strongly” criticised the letter as an attempt to undermine the legitimacy of the war.

Israeli media reported that some of the letter’s signatories included former Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. (res.) Dan Halutz, former Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. (res.) Nimrod Sheffer, and former head of the Civil Aviation Authority, Col. (res.) Neri Yarkoni.

They called on “all citizens of Israel” to demand, everywhere and by all means, a halt to the war to return the prisoners.

According to the army, ten per cent of the signatories to the letter are active reserve soldiers, most of whom are volunteers while the rest are former or retired soldiers.

