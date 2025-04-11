Somalia protests against Israel’s attacks on Gaza

People gathered in the Somali capital Mogadishu today to protest against Israel’s ongoing bombing of the besieged Gaza Strip and other Palestinian territories.

Demonstrators voiced opposition to Israeli displacement plans and chanted slogans in support of the Palestinian people.

Protesters also called for an end to the violence and expressed solidarity with Gaza.

The Israeli occupation army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on 18 March, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas that took hold in January.

Since then more than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed and over 3,500 have been injured as a result of the occupation army’s actions.

READ: Somalia, Somaliland say no talks on resettling Palestinians from Gaza