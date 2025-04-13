At least 11 Palestinians killed as Israeli jets launch fresh air strikes in Gaza

At least 11 Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday amid relentless attacks on the enclave, medics said, Anadolu news agency reported.

An Israeli drone struck a vehicle in the central city of Deir al-Balah, killing seven people, including six brothers, a medical source said.

A woman also lost her life in another drone strike in Jabalia in northern Gaza, he added.

Several people were injured in Israeli shelling of a tent sheltering displaced civilians on the grounds of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

In southern Gaza, two Palestinians were killed when fighter jets struck a home and a tent for displaced people in Khan Younis city, another medical source said.

An injured child also died of her wounds after an Israeli strike on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza.

Israeli shelling was also reported in several areas across the enclave, including a power plant in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. No information was yet available about injuries.

