Irish rappers accuse major festival of censoring pro-Palestine statement

Irish rappers Kneecap have accused the Coachella festival’s official livestream of censoring key parts of their performance, particularly statements supporting Palestine and criticising Western power structures.

Performing on the festival’s opening Friday, the Belfast-based group — Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and masked DJ Próvaí — delivered a set that stood out in the otherwise entertainment-focused environment of the California festival.

While the live audience witnessed the full performance, online viewers reportedly missed several of the band’s outspoken moments. According to SFGATE, the livestream excluded remarks referencing Palestine, as well as a comment about former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

In a video shared on X, the group is seen declaring, “If anybody was wondering, Margaret Thatcher’s still dead,” prompting chants of “Maggie’s in a box”, none of which appeared in the Coachella broadcast.

Addressing the omission on X the following day, Kneecap posted: “Not the only thing that was cut — our messaging on the US-backed genocide in Gaza somehow never appeared on screens either,” followed by a Palestinian flag emoji. “Back next Friday, Coachella, and it’ll be sorted.”

Kneecap weren’t alone in spotlighting Palestine at this year’s Coachella. On Saturday, headlining punk legends Green Day also used their set to show solidarity with Palestine, tweaking the lyrics of their 2004 hit, Jesus of Suburbia, to include a reference to Palestinian children.

Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong sang, “Runnin’ away from pain, like the kids from Palestine/Tales from another broken home” in place of the original lyric.

The band also took aim at supporters of US President Donald Trump during American Idiot, altering a line to declare, “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda.”

