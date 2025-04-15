Opening of all humanitarian crossings in Gaza 'vital necessity' for civilians: Macron

French President, Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday stressed the urgent need to open all humanitarian aid crossings into Gaza, calling it a “vital necessity” for the civilian population, as the humanitarian crisis in the enclave continues to worsen, Anadolu Agency reports.

“I have just spoken with (Israeli) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,” Macron said on X.

“I reiterated France’s support for Israel’s security and its people. The release of all hostages has always been an absolute priority,” he said.

However, he stressed that a ceasefire is the only path to ensuring the release of the remaining hostages and alleviating suffering in Gaza.

“The opening of all humanitarian aid crossings is a vital necessity for the civilian population of Gaza,” he said.

READ: Maldives bans Israeli passport holders in response to Gaza war

“I saw it in El-Arish, this aid is blocked on the other side of the border. It must reach civilians as quickly as possible. The ordeal that Gaza’s civilian population is enduring must come to an end,” he added.

Macron further added that he hopes the coming hours will allow for the liberation of more hostages and a political breakthrough.

His remarks come days after he said France could recognise a Palestinian State “in the coming months”, potentially during a UN conference in New York in June.

“We must move towards recognition, and we will do so,” Macron said in a televised interview last week, calling for mutual recognition between Israel and Arab states.

The statement triggered a backlash from Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s son, Yair Netanyahu, who lashed out at Macron on social media, writing “Screw you!” and calling for independence movements in French territories.

Despite the backlash, Macron reiterated his focus on a ceasefire, release of hostages, humanitarian aid and a long-term political solution based on the two-state framework.

READ: Newborns in Gaza face death due to famine caused by Israeli blockade