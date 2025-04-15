UK sanctions Swedish criminal network over Iran-backed plots in Europe

The British government yesterday sanctioned what it said was a Swedish-based criminal network and its leader, citing the group’s role in attacks carried out on behalf of Iran against Israeli and Jewish targets across Europe, according to Reuters.

Britain imposed an asset freeze on the group known as “Foxtrot Network” and an asset freeze and travel ban on Rawa Majid, who the government said was in charge of the network.

“The UK has targeted this criminal network and its leader, Rawa Majid, due to their involvement in violence against Jewish and Israeli targets in Europe on behalf of the Iranian regime. The UK will not tolerate these threats,” Foreign Minister David Lammy said in an emailed statement.

Lammy did not specify which incidents he was referring to. Iran’s embassy in London did not respond to a request for comment on the sanctions.

The United States sanctioned both Foxtrot and Majid in March.

Since the start of 2022, Britain says it has responded to more than 20 Iran-backed plots to kidnap or kill British nationals or individuals based in the United Kingdom regarded by Tehran as a threat.

