EU sanctions 7 Iranian officials, 2 entities over detention of foreign nationals

The EU Foreign Affairs Council imposed sanctions today on seven Iranian individuals and two entities over the arbitrary detention of foreign nationals, the European Council confirmed to Anadolu.

The sanctions target two prosecutors, three judges and heads of Evin Prison and the Fars Prisons Protection and Intelligence Department. All are accused of playing key roles in the detention of EU citizens and dual nationals, according to a list seen by Anadolu. Shiraz Central Prison and the First Branch of the Revolutionary Court of Shiraz were the two entities named in the sanctions.

“The European Union continues to be deeply concerned by Iran’s distressing practice of detaining EU mono and dual nationals arbitrarily on spurious grounds, with a view to making political gains,” said the council in a media statement. “Last year, there was a dramatic increase in the number of executions, including of women and individuals belonging to ethnic and religious minorities, as well as of one European citizen.”

The measures include an asset freeze within the EU, a ban on entry into EU territory and a prohibition to make funds or economic resources available to those listed. Such restrictive measures by the bloc currently apply to a total of 232 individuals and 44 entities.

A ban on exports to Iran of equipment that might be used for internal repression and equipment for monitoring telecommunications is also in place, the council added.

At least 20 Western nationals are said to be held in Iran. In January, the European Parliament condemned Iran’s “hostage diplomacy”, under which foreign and dual nationals are detained to exert political leverage.

The latest sanctions follow the recent meeting between Iran and the US in Oman, marking the highest-level nuclear talks between the two sides since 2018. The White House described the meeting as “very positive and constructive” and said discussions would continue on Saturday.

