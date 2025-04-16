Activists project message 'Arrest war criminals' on Belgium government building over Netanyahu warrant

A group of activists in Brussels projected the message “Arrest war criminals” on to a Belgian government building on Wednesday after the Premier said his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, would not be arrested if he entered Belgium, Anadolu Agency reports.

The protest was confirmed by Belgian human rights NGO, 11.11.11, which voiced outrage over the new Prime Minister’s unwillingness to enforce international law.

“Such statements signal a dangerous disregard for international justice,” the group said in a statement to Anadolu.

Willem Staes, the group’s Middle East expert, said Prime Minister Bart De Wever’s comments undermined the international rules-based order.

“International law is not a menu from which you can pick and choose. Whether it concerns Vladimir Putin or Benjamin Netanyahu, war criminals must be prosecuted,” Staes said.

“What remains of Gaza is being destroyed before our eyes. We expect an unequivocal commitment to enforce the ICC (International Criminal Court) arrest warrant against Netanyahu and to take additional measures to break the cycle of impunity,” he added.

The statement also said the situation in Gaza is rapidly deteriorating and called on governments, political parties and individuals to fully acknowledge the crimes committed there and take concrete action.

On 3 April, De Wever said Netanyahu would not be arrested if he visited Belgium due to “realpolitik”, claiming: “I don’t think there is a single European country that would arrest Netanyahu.”

Earlier this month, Netanyahu travelled to Hungary, despite the arrest warrant. The Hungarian government then announced it would withdraw from the ICC.

In November, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu and his former defence minister, alleging responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

