Manga Arabia publishes Korean webtoons in Arabic for the first time

Manga Arabia, a subsidiary of the Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG), has launched a selection of Korean webtoons in Arabic through its Manga Arabia Youth app—marking the first time the format has been officially offered in Arabic.

The project, announced on Tuesday, is a partnership with Korean publishers Kidari Studio and V-Bros and reflects Manga Arabia’s strategy to combat piracy and deliver licensed digital content to Arab audiences. Among the titles released are Medical Return, Plants Human, and A Compendium of Ghosts.



Dr Essam Bukhary, CEO and editor-in-chief of Manga Arabia, said the move aligns with the company’s mission to provide “emotionally meaningful” content to younger readers and strengthen cultural links between the Middle East and East Asia.

“Manga and webtoons are no longer niche,” he said. “They are a core part of youth culture—and a powerful tool for cross-cultural exchange.”

Manga Arabia’s digital and print reach is already significant, with over 12 million app users across 195 countries and a monthly print circulation of more than 250,000 copies distributed through 220 outlets in the Arab world.

The webtoon rollout comes as part of a broader global expansion strategy. Manga Arabia recently launched Manga International in Tokyo and signed a landmark deal with Japanese publisher Coamix, securing Arabic rights to several iconic manga series.

The company has also opened an online store offering more than 40 local and international titles, becoming the first in the region to offer manga via app-based delivery platforms.

