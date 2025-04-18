35 Sudanese killed in Rapid Support Forces shelling on El-Fasher

At least 35 civilians were killed and 40 others wounded after the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) shelled residential neighborhoods in the city of El-Fasher, North Darfur, the Sudanese army announced on Friday; reports Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the army’s 6th Infantry Division stationed in El-Fasher said the RSF launched “indiscriminate and scattered artillery shelling” on Thursday, targeting populated areas across the city.

The bombardment, according to the military, killed 35 people, including women, children, and the elderly, and left 40 more with severe injuries. Victims were transferred to local hospitals for treatment.

The army also reported repelling a “failed RSF ground assault” on the city’s northeastern outskirts.

According to the statement, government forces killed 80 RSF fighters, destroyed 10 armed vehicles, and inflicted heavy losses.

The RSF has not issued a comment regarding the military’s report.

El-Fasher has seen deadly clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF since May 2024, despite international warnings over the risks of fighting in the city, which serves as a hub for humanitarian operations in all five Darfur states.

Earlier this week, the RSF claimed to have seized control of the Zamzam refugee camp in El-Fasher after clashes with army forces. At least 400 civilians were killed and nearly 400,000 displaced due to the fighting, according to UN figures.

Since 15 April, 2023, the RSF has been battling the Sudanese army for control of the country, resulting in thousands of deaths and one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 people have been killed so far and 15 million displaced, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US scholars, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

In recent weeks, the RSF has lost significant territory across Sudan to government forces.