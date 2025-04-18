Hamas condemns US air strikes on Yemen, labels them as war crime

Hamas has condemned the United States’ air strikes on Yemen’s Ras Issa oil port in Al-Hudaydah province, which killed 38 Yemenis and injured dozens, describing the attack as a war crime and a violation of Yemeni sovereignty, Anadolu reported.

In a statement issued on Friday, Hamas said: “We strongly condemn the criminal American aerial aggression targeting the Ras Issa oil port in Al-Hudaydah province of the Republic of Yemen, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of dozens of civilians, including paramedics and port workers.”

Hamas stressed that this “brutal aggression constitutes a continuation of the aggressive American policies targeting the free peoples of the region who reject Zionist and American hegemony.”

The movement also considered the US attacks on the Yemeni people to be “an extension of the genocidal war being waged against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and of the joint American-Zionist aggression targeting the peoples of our nation.”

Early on Friday, the Public Health Office in Yemen’s western Al-Hudaydah province announced that the death toll from the US air strikes on the Ras Issa facility had risen to 38, with 102 others wounded.

Al-Masirah TV channel, affiliated with the Houthi group, quoted the health office as saying 38 workers and employees, including five paramedics, were martyred, and 102 others were injured in the ongoing toll of the American aggression on the Ras Issa oil facility.

Hamas expressed its full solidarity with the Yemeni people, commending what it described as “their courageous positions in support of the Palestinian cause, and the sincere stance of Ansar Allah (the Houthis) in supporting our Palestinian people and their resistance in the Gaza Strip, affirming their continued backing until the Zionist aggression on Gaza is halted.”

