India: Seven arrested for distributing pro-Gaza posters

Seven Muslims have been arrested by Indian police in the town of Narauli located in the Sambhal district of northern India, for distributing posters containing messages such as “Free Gaza, Free Palestine,” according to Indian media reports.

The posters included images of various products that the group called for boycotting in solidarity with Gaza, amid the ongoing Israeli military offensive described by many as genocidal.

One of the posters read: “The Islamic Ummah has made it obligatory on every Muslim to boycott all goods associated with Israel.” Another stated: “Everything in Gaza has been destroyed, and if we do not cry for the suffering of our brothers and sisters in Palestine, then know that we have lost our humanity. So please, do not buy these products.”

The posters also declared: “If you buy Israeli food or drink, it is forbidden for you, just like eating pork or drinking alcohol,” urging Muslims, especially shopkeepers, not to purchase such goods.

India has taken a firm stance against displays of solidarity with Gaza, largely due to its close relations with Israel. In recent months, authorities have banned and suppressed several pro-Palestinian events.

During a demonstration, Indian police seized all Palestinian flags, tearing some, and used their presence to detain participants. Authorities have also prohibited the public display of the Palestinian flag.

