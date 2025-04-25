Trump issues order targeting Democratic fundraising platform

US President Donald Trump yesterday signed an executive order aimed at ActBlue, the Democratic Party’s main online fundraising platform to crack down on supposed foreign contributions to elections.

Trump directed the attorney general to investigate, and report to the president, “concerning allegations regarding the use of online fundraising platforms to make ‘straw’ or ‘dummy’ contributions and to make foreign contributions to US political candidates and committees, all of which break the law.”

Republicans claim that ActBlue is not doing enough to block illegal foreign money, though no clear evidence has been made public.

Speaking to Politico, ActBlue strongly denied the accusations, and stressed that it follows all laws and provides a secure platform for American donors. The group also said it will “continue its mission undeterred,” and CEO Regina Wallace-Jones called the move “the next version of the big lie,” referring to Republicans’ debunked claims that one or more US elections were stolen.

In October, Republican Congressman Bryan Steil sent a letter to ActBlue asking how it verifies donations. In response, ActBlue said it made changes to reject money from prepaid cards, high-risk countries and flagged sources. Steil said the updates were a good start but not enough.

Democrats have criticised the expected order, saying it’s a political attack meant to weaken their fundraising efforts ahead of the midterms next year.

OPINION: Trump’s ‘instinctual’ diplomacy