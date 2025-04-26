Saudi, French top diplomats discuss peace conference on Palestinian issue

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and his visiting French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, discussed preparations and efforts Friday for a peace conference on the Palestinian issue, Anadolu reports.

A Saudi Foreign Ministry statement said bin Farhan and Barrot “reviewed bilateral relations between both countries and discussed a range of regional and international issues of mutual concern, foremost among them the ongoing situation in the Gaza Strip.”

The Israeli army resumed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, killing more than 51,400 Palestinians in the enclave since October 2023.

The top diplomats also discussed “preparations for the upcoming peace conference in France on the Palestinian issue,” scheduled in June.

The statement added that the conference is jointly chaired by the Kingdom and France, aiming at advancing “efforts toward implementing the two-state solution.”

Barrot arrived in Riyadh on Friday from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of a regional tour, which included stops in Iraq and Kuwait.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced earlier this month that France plans to recognize a Palestinian state and could do so as early as June.

