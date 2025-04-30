Switzerland to enact Hamas ban from 15 May

A new Swiss law banning Hamas and related organisations will come into force on 15 May, the government said today, aiming to prevent the Palestinian resistance group from using Switzerland as a safe haven by making entry bans or expulsions easier to arrange, Reuters reports.

The law, which was approved by parliament last December, gives Swiss authorities “the necessary tools to take action against Hamas activities or support for the organisation in Switzerland,” the government said.

The Swiss law enables preventive police measures such as entry bans or expulsions, and also makes it more difficult for Hamas to use Switzerland as a financial hub for its activities.

