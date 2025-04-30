Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Switzerland to enact Hamas ban from 15 May

April 30, 2025 at 2:11 pm

The Swiss national flag hangs from the Federal Palace, Switzerland's parliament building, in Bern, Switzerland. [Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images]

The Swiss national flag hangs from the Federal Palace, Switzerland’s parliament building, in Bern, Switzerland. [Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images]

A new Swiss law banning Hamas and related organisations will come into force on 15 May, the government said today, aiming to prevent the Palestinian resistance group from using Switzerland as a safe haven by making entry bans or expulsions easier to arrange, Reuters reports.

The law, which was approved by parliament last December, gives Swiss authorities “the necessary tools to take action against Hamas activities or support for the organisation in Switzerland,” the government said.

The Swiss law enables preventive police measures such as entry bans or expulsions, and also makes it more difficult for Hamas to use Switzerland as a financial hub for its activities.

READ: Switzerland launches probe into ‘suspected ‘Israeli war criminal’, rights group says

Latest news

See all
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2025 are now open

Trending