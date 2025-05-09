1 in 8 Israeli soldiers in Gaza unable to return to duty due to psychological disorders, study finds

Tel Aviv University has revealed that one in every eight Israeli soldiers who took part in military operations in Gaza is suffering from psychological disorders that make them unfit to return to service, according to a study published by Haaretz newspaper.

The study indicated that around 12 per cent of reservist soldiers who served in Gaza reported severe symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which significantly affects their ability to continue carrying out military duties.

Researchers involved in the study stressed that the high rate of PTSD among soldiers poses a serious challenge to the Israeli military establishment, especially amid the ongoing conflict and heightened tensions in the region.

Israel is facing a shortage of soldiers willing to take part in its war on Gaza.

In June last year, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that dozens of reserve soldiers announced that they would not return to military service in Gaza, even if they were to be punished.

This came at a time when Israeli media reported that hundreds of reserve soldiers had travelled abroad without informing their commanders due to the ongoing war on Gaza, where occupation forces have suffered heavy losses.

There is also said to be great anxiety among reserve soldiers due to fear of the repercussions that the continued fighting would have on their personal, family and work lives, it added. While others have found themselves facing legal action after they travel abroad where rights lawyers have sought to hold those who have committed atrocities in Gaza to account for their crimes.

