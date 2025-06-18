Israel kills more than 100 Palestinians on Tuesday, mostly aid seekers

More than 100 Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in the Israeli assault on Gaza, the majority of whom were waiting to receive humanitarian aid.

Since 7 October 2023, Israel has continued its deadly war on the Gaza Strip, carrying out daily massacres and systematic destruction of homes and residential areas. This has been accompanied by a tightening blockade and a complete ban on humanitarian aid entering the territory, worsening the famine in the devastated enclave.

On the 92nd day of the renewed Israeli offensive and the 619th day since the beginning of the war, Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, announced that it had ambushed an Israeli force inside a house in the western Satr area, north of Khan Younis, killing and injuring several soldiers.

The Israeli army confirmed the death of a deputy company commander in the engineering battalion of the Golani Brigade, and acknowledged that several other soldiers had been injured during a detonation and gunfire exchange in the south of the Strip on Monday afternoon.

In a new escalation of attacks against civilians, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that Israeli forces committed another massacre in Khan Younis, targeting dozens of civilians waiting for humanitarian aid. The attack left 36 people dead, among a total of 51 Palestinians killed in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry confirmed that Israeli forces continue to bomb aid distribution points across Gaza while preventing food and medicine from entering, causing famine to spread among hundreds of thousands of civilians.

