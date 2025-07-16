Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Drone attacks hit three oil fields in northern Iraq, causing damage

July 16, 2025 at 3:41 pm

Smoke rises from an oil field after a bomb-laden drone attack was carried out on Hand oil field in Zakho district of Duhok city in Iraq on July 16, 2025. [Ismael Adnan Yaqoob - Anadolu Agency]

Smoke rises from an oil field after a bomb-laden drone attack was carried out on Hand oil field in Zakho district of Duhok city in Iraq on July 16, 2025. [Ismael Adnan Yaqoob – Anadolu Agency]

Three oil fields in northern Iraq were struck by bomb-laden drones early Wednesday, causing significant damage to infrastructure but no casualties, the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) said, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the KRG’s Ministry of Natural Resources condemned the attacks on the Tawke, Peshkhabur, and Ain Sifni oil fields in Zakho and Duhok.

“Although the attacks did not result in any casualties, they caused significant damage to the infrastructure of the fields,” the statement read.

According to the statement, two explosive drones struck the Peshkhabur oil field between 6.00 am and 6.15 am local time (0300-0315GMT), followed by a third drone hitting the Tawke site around 7.00 am (0400 GMT).

READ: Iran seizes foreign tanker over alleged fuel smuggling in Sea of Oman

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending