UN rapporteurs urge Israel to stop threats against Global Sumud Flotilla

UN human rights experts urged Israel on Tuesday to cease threats against the Global Sumud Flotilla and ensure it proceeds unhindered in its mission to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, Anadolu reports.

The experts said that “any attempt to block the flotilla would constitute a grave violation of international law and humanitarian principles.”

They stressed in a statement that the humanitarian mission emerged because the international community failed to end Israel’s blockade of Gaza, which they described as unlawful and catastrophic.

“Civil society activists would not be compelled to risk their lives at sea if the General Assembly or Security Council had taken decisive action to ensure safe and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza,” they said.

Raising concern for the safety of activists, the experts noted Israel’s attack on the Madaleen ship in June, and pointed to recent threats by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who proposed detaining flotilla participants in high-security prisons and seizing their vessels.

“Such measures would be unlawful and would amount to collective punishment, intimidation and reprisals against human rights defenders. States must act now or risk complicity in Israel’s grave violations of Palestinians’ rights,” they said.

The statement reiterated that Gaza remains an occupied territory under international law, while Israel’s 17-year blockade amounts to collective punishment prohibited by humanitarian law.

READ: Drone attack hits Gaza Flotilla boat in Tunisian waters

They warned that the restrictions, which deliberately limit food, medicine, fuel and essential supplies, “must be seen in the context of an unlawful occupation and the broader assault on the Palestinian people, which numerous authoritative bodies have warned may amount to genocide.”

“States must make clear that they will not tolerate Israel blocking humanitarian aid to a population facing starvation and genocide. They must press Israel to immediately lift its suffocating blockade and allow aid to be delivered through all crossings into Gaza,” they urged.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, named after the Arabic word for “steadfastness,” is made up of more than 50 ships carrying people from various countries, including doctors, journalists and campaigners. Around 150 activists, including Tunisians, Turks and others from Europe, Africa and Asia — are participating in the initiative.

The flotilla set sail from Barcelona in late August, along with another group from Genoa, Italy and is expected to depart Tunisia on Wednesday for Gaza.

The initiative aims to challenge Israel’s blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) reported Aug. 22 that famine had taken hold in northern Gaza and warned it could spread as Israel’s blockade continues.

Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza entered its 700th day on Friday, with Israeli forces having killed more than 64,500 Palestinians. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.​​​​​​​

READ: Belgium urges transparent investigation into strike on Global Sumud Flotilla