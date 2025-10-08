Brazilian activist of the Sumud Flotilla Speaks to MEMO and reveals horrors of occupation prisons

Bruno Gilga Rocha, spokesperson for the Brazilian delegation and coordinator of the Sirius boat, one of the key participants in the Steadfastness Flotilla, has shared chilling details about his arrest and subsequent detention in Israeli prisons. In an exclusive interview with MEMO, Rocha described the harsh conditions that he and fellow activists faced during their six-day imprisonment, highlighting the severe treatment of Palestinian prisoners and the ongoing violations of international human rights laws.

Following his arrest by Israeli occupation forces, Rocha was taken to Ketziot Prison, a maximum-security facility located in the Negev Desert, known for its inhumane conditions. Rocha described the facility as a place notorious for its brutal torture practices, including sexual abuse against both male and female prisoners.

“We were taken to Ketziot Prison, where Palestinians are imprisoned daily under inhumane conditions and treated like animals,” Rocha stated. “This detention center is widely known for its brutal torture practices against Palestinian prisoners, including sexual abuse.”

Rocha, along with members of the Brazilian and Latin American delegations, was detained for six days, with many of the activists participating in a hunger strike as a protest against Israeli actions in Gaza.

Rocha further detailed the cruel treatment the detainees suffered during their imprisonment. He emphasized the repeated violations of their rights, including lack of access to legal counsel and denial of basic necessities.

“We were subjected to violence and repeated humiliations. Our rights were violated through detention procedures carried out without the presence of our lawyers,” Rocha explained. “We were deprived of food and water for long periods and denied access to essential medicines. These were only a fraction of the abuses Palestinians endure in Israeli prisons.”

The Brazilian activist’s account underscores the broader human rights abuses faced by Palestinians in Israeli detention facilities, with the conditions described mirroring the treatment of Palestinians as part of Israel’s ongoing occupation of Palestinian territories.

READ: Six Gaza Sumud Flotilla activists remain detained in Israel’s Ketziot Prison

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPhh7GcEfhN/

Despite the trauma of his detention, Rocha remains resolute in his commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause. When asked about the future of the Steadfastness Flotilla and whether he plans to return to Gaza, Rocha affirmed his dedication to challenging the ongoing siege of Gaza and standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“The siege that prevents aid from arriving continues, as do the bombings, the arrests, and the genocidal practices. So, without a doubt, I will continue to be part of the Palestinian people’s struggle, contributing in all initiatives in that direction,” Rocha stated.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPhNnEkCC3S/

Yesterday, the 13 Brazilian members of the Global Sumud Flotilla, who had been illegally detained by Israeli forces since 2nd October were released through the Allenby/King Hussein Bridge. Their release, after five days of harsh imprisonment, marks a small victory in the fight for justice. However, it is far from the freedom that both activists and Palestinians long for. As long as the Israeli occupation and the siege on Gaza persist, true liberation remains out of reach for those oppressed by Israel’s policies.

Indeed, true freedom will not be achieved until the siege, occupation, and ethnic cleansing are brought to an end, and the Palestinian people are granted their fundamental rights to live in peace and dignity.

This release also coincided with the somber two-year anniversary of the escalation of the genocide in Gaza. Over the past two years, this ongoing violence has displaced nearly 1.9 million people and subjected them to a crippling blockade. The United Nations has condemned Israel’s use of starvation as a weapon of war, underscoring the severe humanitarian crisis that continues to unfold.

The Steadfastness Flotilla, composed of international activists, sought to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza, deliver much-needed humanitarian aid, and raise awareness of the dire situation in the Palestinian territory. As a result, Bruno Gilga Rocha’s testimony sheds light on the conditions faced by those who challenge the Israeli blockade. His unwavering support for the Palestinian people highlights the ongoing struggle for justice, dignity, and an end to the illegal occupation.

OPINION: Latin America’s Palestinian communities applaud statehood recognition and call for action

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.