Mossad cancels European rabbis conference in Baku over security concerns

Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, Mossad, has reportedly cancelled the upcoming European Rabbis Conference in the Azerbaijani capital Baku, citing security threats linked to the event’s proximity to the Iranian border, according to Israeli media reports on Monday.

The decision came following warnings from Mossad’s security and protection unit, which also imposed travel restrictions on several high-ranking Israeli officials and religious figures who were due to attend the gathering, originally scheduled for 4 November.

The event was set to mark the 70th anniversary of the European Rabbis Conference, with participation expected from European heads of state, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, representatives of the European Commission, and Benedikt Franke, Director-General of the Munich Security Conference.

Prominent Israeli participants were to include Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, and former Religious Services Minister Michael Malkieli.

The conference program had planned sessions on interfaith dialogue, the “Abrahamic Covenants,” combating antisemitism, and relations between Israel and Jewish communities abroad.

The cancellation comes amid growing diplomatic isolation of Israel following its ongoing genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, which has drawn widespread condemnation. In recent weeks, several countries have suspended cooperation agreements, postponed official visits, and joined calls to boycott Israel in international forums.

Analysts say the move reflects Israel’s increasing diplomatic constraints, even in non-political spheres such as religious and cultural gatherings.

