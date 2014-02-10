Syrian child starved to death after Assad's army killed his parents

Syrian-born Al Jazeera presenter Faisal Al-Qasem has published a heartbreaking picture of a dead Syrian child, Wasim Zakur, saying that he starved to death.

The little child appeared in the picture lying on the side of the street dressed in men’s shoes. Dr Al Qasim said that the parents of the child were killed when Bashar al-Assad’s army attacked their house and destroyed everything.

“After the attack in his house, the child inherited nothing except his father’s shoes,” Dr Al Qasim commented on the picture.

Then, the child wandered the streets searching for food and place to settle in, but found nothing.

Dr Al Qasim said that the child found a case to keep crumbs in he might find on his way, but he found nothing until he died.