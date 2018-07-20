Atallah Hanna slams Israel’s ‘fascist nation state’ law

The Archbishop of the Palestinian Orthodox Church in occupied Jerusalem, Father Atallah Hanna, yesterday slammed a new law passed by the Israeli Knesset that officially recognises Israel as the “national homeland of Jewish people”.

“It is a purely fascist law which completely ignores the fact that the Palestinians are the indigenous people of this land, not some goods imported from here or there,” Hanna said during a press conference.

Hanna explained that the controversial “nation State” law reveals the true face of Israel, which claims to be democratic.

The Archbishop called on human rights advocates and organisations and the international community to reject this “new and dangerous law” which targets Palestinians in their homeland.

“The Palestinians will stay in their land despite these racist laws,” he added.

