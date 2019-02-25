Turkey: EU complicit with execution of Egypt activists

Spokesman of the Turkish Presidency Ibrahim Kalin criticised the EU countries and representatives who took part in the Arab-European summit being held in Egypt.

On Twitter, Kalin wrote: “Sisi executes 9 young people (and others, all together 46) and you still attend the EU-League of Arab States summit in Egypt?”

In his tweet, he mentioned Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the EU Commission, Donald Tusk, president of the European Council and Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and asked: “Where are your values and principles? Shame on you all.”

He also slammed Gulf states for also being complicit in the execution. “The nine young kids executed by the Sisi regime hailed by some Western and Gulf countries,” he tweeted. “Shame on them all. They are all complicit in this crime.”

Arab and European leaders arrived in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh ahead of a two-day summit which is set to tackle the refugee crisis, terrorism and regional stability.