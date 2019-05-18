Palestinian dies at Israel checkpoint on route to Al-Aqsa

A Palestinian man has died at an Israeli checkpoint while trying to reach Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers.

Sixty-three-year-old Sulieman Jamal Al-Harroub from West Bank city of Hebron died while crossing an Israeli military checkpoint known as 300, located north of Bethlehem, Wafa reported yesterday.

Al-Harroub died while travelling to perform Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Palestinian medical sources said that he died due to a heart attack which occurred while he was waiting at the crossing.

It is worth noting that, at the start of Ramadan, Israel published videos and media reports claiming it had eased the passage for Palestinians through its crossings across the occupied West Bank so they could travel to Al-Aqsa Mosque for the holy month.

The videos showed Palestinians leaving the checkpoints easily, ignoring the long queues which force travellers to stand out in the sun before entering the checkpoint terminals.

In addition, the Israeli police have repeatedly attacked Palestinian worshippers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque, as have settlers who repeatedly storm the compound.

