Egypt court suspends trial of Mubarak’s sons

An Egyptian criminal court yesterday suspended the trial of ousted president Hosni Mubarak’s two sons, Alaa and Gamal, in the case known in the media as the “manipulation of the stock exchange” until the settling of a request filed for changing the court’s panel.

The country’s former prosecutor general Abdel-Mageed Mahmoud had referred the defendants to the Cairo Criminal Court on charges of obtaining 2.051 billion Egyptian pounds ($0.12 billion) in violation of the law.

Gamal Mubarak was accused of collaborating with public officials to acquire 493 million Egyptian pounds ($28.9 million) for himself and his company when they agreed to sell the National Bank of Egypt.

Gamal acquired a share of the bank through a company in Cyprus.

READ: Egypt security kills 12 people for ‘planning chaos’