Israel evicts Palestinians worshippers from Al-Aqsa

May 21, 2019 at 3:48 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
The Dome of the Rock is viewed at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City on 27 November 2014 in Jerusalem [Spencer Platt/Getty Images]
Israeli occupation forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem early on Monday and evicted dozens of Muslim worshippers.

Eyewitnesses told Ma’an that heavily armed Israeli forces and police stormed the compound following the end of the Tarawih night prayers and forced dozens of worshippers who have remained in Al-Aqsa out of the compound.

Sources added that this is the fourth time that Israeli police have stormed the compound and forced worshippers out during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Settler incursions at Al-Aqsa have increased during Ramadan with almost daily raids.

