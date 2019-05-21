Israel imprisons Jerusalemites for attending freed prisoner’s wedding

The Israeli District Court in occupied Jerusalem sentenced a group of Palestinian youths to prison after taking part in the wedding of a freed prisoner, Arabs48.com reported on Monday.

The Committee for Prisoners’ Families in Jerusalem said it sentenced the freed prisoner Rami al-Fakhouri to 60 days in prison and six months suspended imprisonment.

Meanwhile, the court sentenced both Mahmoud Abdul-Latif and the freed prisoner Majed al-Jaaba 35 days and six months in prison, respectively.

According to the Committee, Abdul-Latid is already in prison, and Al-Jaaba is to hand himself over to the Israeli occupation prison authority on 22 August 2019.

The court also sentenced the freed prisoner Imad Abu-Isneeneh to 31 days in prison and six months suspended imprisonment, and he is to turn himself over on 22 August 2019.

In December 2018, the Israeli occupation police arrested 12 Jerusalemites for taking part in the wedding party of the freed prisoner Rami al-Fakhouri during which, Israeli police claimed, they raised Hamas flags and sung national songs.