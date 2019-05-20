Palestine campaign to highlight racist Israel narratives

Europal are launching a campaign to highlight the racist attitudes levelled at Palestinians by Israel [EuroPal Forum] Europal are launching a campaign to highlight the racist attitudes levelled at Palestinians by Israel [EuroPal Forum] Europal are launching a campaign to highlight the racist attitudes levelled at Palestinians by Israel [EuroPal Forum] Europal are launching a campaign to highlight the racist attitudes levelled at Palestinians by Israel [EuroPal Forum]

Palestinian activists have launched an online campaign to highlight the discrimination towards Palestinians in Israeli public life.

EuroPal Forum organised the initiative titled “Israeli racism in quotes” to visualise and document discriminatory statements made by individuals that hold a prominent position in the contemporary Israeli society.

Since it began the initiative has seen a daily image circulated with quotes from senior members of Israeli society be they political, religious or human rights activists.

The idea that Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East is a “misrepresentation”, EuroPal Forum said in a statement, adding that it’s campaign aims to highlight this by bringing to light Israel’s actions which “structurally and constitutionally” work “towards the subordination of Palestinian rights”.

This became ever more event last year with the passing of the racist Nation-State Law which declared Palestinian citizens of Israel second class citizens.

Chairman of EuroPal Forum, Zaher Birawi, said: “This campaign is part of EuroPal Forum’s efforts to delegitimise the occupation and its illegal and racist practices, and to challenge all parties and countries that condone the racism of the Israeli political and religious establishment towards the Palestinians.”

“Silence on these statements is indicative of the acquiescence that many countries and international institutions have shown when it comes to racism towards Palestinians at the hands of the occupation,” he continued.

EuroPal Forum said it is exclusively using trusted Israeli news sites to gather the quotes being circulated as part of the campaign. These are then being distributed on social media platforms Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.