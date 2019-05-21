Lebanon: civil servants protest austerity measures

Public-sector employees and military retirees demonstrated yesterday in Beirut to protest the government’s stated intention to reduce their salaries and pensions, as reported on Anadolu Agency.

Organised by Lebanon’s Trade Union Coordination Body and Association of Public Administration Employees, the protest was timed to coincide with the Lebanese government’s weekly cabinet meeting.

Protesters demand the cancellation of certain articles of the state budge this year, which they say adversely affect their salaries and pensions.

After security forces sprayed protesters with water hoses, the latter responded by setting rubber car tires alight.

